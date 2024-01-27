Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,308 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

