Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 800 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after buying an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,559,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.22.

Amedisys Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,355.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.21. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

