Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 800 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Amedisys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 40.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,355.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.22.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

