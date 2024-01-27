Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $30,000 Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000.
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $88.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41.
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Transportation ETF
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.