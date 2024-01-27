Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $30,000 Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $88.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.41.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

