Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 35,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Shares of PAA opened at $16.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.85%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

