Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 365,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 331,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 231.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 311,634 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 981,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after buying an additional 289,809 shares during the period. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $18.61.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

