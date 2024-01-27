FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.16.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays raised FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FIGS Stock Performance
FIGS stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. FIGS has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.20.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
Further Reading
