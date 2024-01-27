FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays raised FIGS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $266,119.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,055,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 524,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,972. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 30.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after buying an additional 71,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. FIGS has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.20.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $142.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Further Reading

