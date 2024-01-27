Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.45

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.45 and traded as high as C$7.84. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 295,264 shares traded.

Financial 15 Split Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.50. The stock has a market cap of C$314.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Financial 15 Split alerts:

Financial 15 Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -158.95%.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.