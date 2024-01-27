Financial Contrast: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) vs. EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -16.67% -34.24% -24.17% Grom Social Enterprises -298.87% -72.81% -60.79%

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

85.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EverQuote and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $404.13 million 1.10 -$24.42 million ($1.61) -8.20 Grom Social Enterprises $4.70 million 0.33 -$16.33 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EverQuote and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $15.20, indicating a potential upside of 15.06%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,428.13%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than EverQuote.

Summary

EverQuote beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

