Financial Contrast: Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC) & Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Onyx (OTCMKTS:ONXC – Get Free Report) and Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onyx and Valaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onyx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Valaris $1.73 billion 2.89 $176.50 million $0.77 89.26

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Onyx.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onyx 0 0 0 0 N/A Valaris 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Onyx and Valaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valaris has a consensus price target of $99.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.13%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Onyx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Onyx and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onyx N/A N/A N/A Valaris 3.43% 5.24% 2.16%

Summary

Valaris beats Onyx on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onyx

Onyx Corp. engages in the production, manufacture, distribution, and sale of asphalt products primarily in Utah, Arizona, Nebraska, and Wyoming. The company operates in Performance Grade, and Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance segments. The Performance Grade segment comprises private construction projects, which include parking lots, driveways, and minor city and county roads. The Asphalt Emulsions and Maintenance Segment implements pavement maintenance programs to rehabilitate and extend the life of existing roads. It sells its products to contractors and customers for pavement maintenance. The company was formerly known as Crown Energy Corporation. Onyx Corp. is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Valaris Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

