Financial Council Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 366,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,957,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average is $133.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.79.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

