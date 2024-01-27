Financial Review: American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) vs. Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) and American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and American Battery Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash 1.94% 1.83% 1.65% American Battery Technology N/A -34.57% -28.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and American Battery Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $337.57 million 0.76 $72.22 million $0.42 47.40 American Battery Technology N/A N/A -$6.20 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intrepid Potash and American Battery Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 0 1 0 0 2.00 American Battery Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Given Intrepid Potash’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than American Battery Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats American Battery Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. It also provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle; water for oil and gas services industry; salt for various markets, including animal feed, industrial applications, pool salt, and the treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use as a road treatment agent for deicing and dedusting; brines for use in oil and gas industry to support well workover and completion activities; and metal recovery salts. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

