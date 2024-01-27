Financial Review: Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) and Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $422.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.13%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen.

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group 24.50% 31.16% 8.40%

Dividends

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays an annual dividend of C$1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinsale Capital Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and Kinsale Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$3.58 2.23 Kinsale Capital Group $819.20 million 11.04 $159.11 million $11.68 33.42

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinsale Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

