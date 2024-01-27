FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %
FINW opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.97. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
