FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FINW opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.97. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 784,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 270,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 174,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

