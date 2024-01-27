First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,094,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 728,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after buying an additional 91,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

