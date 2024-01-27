First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,625.00.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,490.18 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,539.51. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,426.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,394.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

