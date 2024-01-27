First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 348,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,181. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.25 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $340,283.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

