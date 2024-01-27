First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Merchants by 85.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 19.3% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 22.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Merchants

In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $370,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.09. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Merchants from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRME

About First Merchants

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.