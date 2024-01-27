First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $30.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.92.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.