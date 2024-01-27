First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Short Interest Update

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

First Resource Bancorp stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. First Resource Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.51.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding for First Resource Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to businesses and personal primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificate deposit account registry services, insured cash sweeps, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

