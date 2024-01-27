First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ FSFG opened at $17.91 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
