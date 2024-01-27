First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $17.91 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

