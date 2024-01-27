First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.78

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.78 and traded as high as $18.00. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 5,616 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

