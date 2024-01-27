First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

