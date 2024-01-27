First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.40

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $185.68, with a volume of 13534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
