First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $187.40

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $185.68, with a volume of 13534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

