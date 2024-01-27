First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.79

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.79 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 3420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
