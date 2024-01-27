First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.79

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.79 and last traded at $85.53, with a volume of 3420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 46,075 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 300,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 213,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

