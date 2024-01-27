First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.94

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 10508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
