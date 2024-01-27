First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.94

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 10508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4503 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

