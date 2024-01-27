First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 69.0% in January

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $55.27 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $630.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

