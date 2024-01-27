First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 69.0% in January

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the December 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $55.27 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.01. The company has a market cap of $630.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.