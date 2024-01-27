Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five Below in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

FIVE opened at $190.16 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

