Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $31,332.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 144,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 52.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.00 and a beta of 0.92. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

