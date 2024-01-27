Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Shares Down 9.4%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 2,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Forafric Global Stock Down 9.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Forafric Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.