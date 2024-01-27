Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:FOSLL)

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
FOSLL opened at $12.53 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.
About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026
