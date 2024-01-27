Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:FOSLL)

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

FOSLL opened at $12.53 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

About Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

