Foster Group Inc. Acquires 1,609 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after buying an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $159.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,413,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

