Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 209.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $108.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.91. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

