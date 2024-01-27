Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $9,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 92.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,757,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,102,000 after buying an additional 1,326,061 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 541,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 505,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 450,722 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 83.78 and a current ratio of 83.78.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.90%.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

