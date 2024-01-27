Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 71,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 194,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $367.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,003,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,391,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,781,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,755,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $350,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

