Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,261 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 253.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,574,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,177,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,786 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FLCB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.36. 185,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

