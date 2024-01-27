FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 2.48% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIPX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,011,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,199 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 6,698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 718,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after acquiring an additional 707,601 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 141.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,651,000.

FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EIPX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,582. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $22.01.

About FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

