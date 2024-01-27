Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 576.4% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

