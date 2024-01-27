Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 9,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,175,771 shares in the company, valued at $34,470,634.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $92,971.75.

On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $214,520.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.26.

On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $295.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.11 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 803,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 377,320 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 234,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 234,002 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 200,276 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

