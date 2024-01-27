Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.64

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 223577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUSN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market cap of $788.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.87.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,405,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $4,839,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $3,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

