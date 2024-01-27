FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vital Energy, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $16.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.52. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.00 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VTLE. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.03 per share, with a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

