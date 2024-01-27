FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Virtu Financial, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

VIRT stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 74.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 77,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 54.8% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 409.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 219,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 176,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

