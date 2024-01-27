FY2023 EPS Estimates for Vertex Energy, Inc. Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.09). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.46 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 28.8% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

