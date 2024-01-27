FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Neogen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Price Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.04 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 416.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.