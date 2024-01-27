FY2024 Earnings Forecast for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report issued on Thursday, January 25th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.67. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $42.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $626.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.