FY2024 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FNB. Bank of America assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Price Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $13.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.