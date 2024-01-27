FY2024 EPS Estimates for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered by Northland Capmk

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agilysys in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Agilysys’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Agilysys’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Agilysys stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 87,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $6,792,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,435,047.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $1,336,012.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 555,517 shares of company stock valued at $45,169,960. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Agilysys by 31.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

