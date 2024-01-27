FY2024 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Increased by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.