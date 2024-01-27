FY2024 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.