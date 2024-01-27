Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Up 3,864.6% in January

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a growth of 3,864.6% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,412,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Price Performance
Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Galaxy Next Generation
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Next Generation
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.