Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Up 3,864.6% in January

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a growth of 3,864.6% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,412,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Price Performance

Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment in the United States. It offers G2 slim interactive flat panel display (IFPD), including interactive panel control and learning software, integrated PC for IFPD, mobile carts, mounts, and accessories for IFPD; G2 communicator bells, paging, and intercom products consisting of G2 Communicator software, cloud or on-premise hosting servers, internet protocol end points of varying solutions, and G2 visual communicators; G2 secure products, such as visual alerts, door hardening and device monitoring products, and chat access with first responders; and classroom audio amplification solutions comprising amplifiers, door hardening monitoring products, student microphones, call switches, and assisted listening devices, as well as various other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

